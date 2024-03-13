Eddie Nketiah features in Arsenal's hard-fought win over Porto in UEFA Champions League

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

England-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah played a cameo role for Arsenal on Tuesday night when the team beat FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal on Tuesday hosted FC Porto at the Emirates Stadium for the reverse fixture of the Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.



Having lost the first leg 1-0 to the Portuguese giants, the English Premier League outfit started the game strongly, hoping to find the goals to turn things around.



Thanks to a strike from Leandro Trossard in the first half of the contest, Arsenal managed to equal the tie at the end of the 90 minutes.



This forced the match to extra time as both teams fought to find the goals to secure qualification to the last eight stage.

With no goal in the extra 30 minutes, it all came down to the penalty shootout.



Arsenal came out tops in the shootout with the heroics of David Raya proving crucial to send Arsenal to the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League.



Although Thomas Partey was on the Arsenal bench, he did not have the opportunity to play.