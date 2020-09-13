Sports News

Edwin Gyimah's agent apologises for defender's disgraceful conduct

Ghanaian defender, Edwin Gyimah

Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah has brought shame on himself and his representative after going AWOL from his team's camp.

According to his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, he has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of Black Leopards after his client went AWOL.



The Ghanaian left his team's camp last Wednesday as his team began their Premier Soccer League survival campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Ajax Cape Town.



According to reports the defender left Black Leopard's camp after the final day 3-0 to league winners Mamelodi Sundowns



The player is said to have been angered by the club's involvement in the relegation/promotion playoffs and refused to be involved.

''I don't want to say too much, but I am distancing myself from Edwin Gyimah. I won't comment about him leaving the club but what I need to do is humbly apologise to Black Leopards, because they told me about his history, and I told them that the player has changed. So I would like to apologize to the Chief (Thidiela) and Elijah who made things happen for him at the team,'' Mulovhedzi told Soccer Laduma.



''I want to apologise for the pain he has caused the team because whatever he has done there has also damaged my image as an agent.''



The Ghanaian defender made 23 appearances for Black Leopards across all competitions.

