Egypt 1st, Nigeria 3rd, Ghana 14th; checkout the medal table for 13th African Games so far

The 13th African Games is being held in Ghana

The dominance of Egypt in the 13th African Games continues, with the country opening a 38-medal gap between them and second-placed South Africa.

With 65 gold medals, 36 silver and 33 bronze, Egypt lies at the summit of the African Games medal table, with South Africa coming second with 22 gold medals, 22 silver and 33 bronze.



With a 55-medal haul, Nigeria are third with 22 of their medals being gold, 13 being silver medals and 20 being bronze.



Algeria and Tunisia complete the top five with their fourth and fifth positions respectively. Algeria have won 81 medals in total, with Tunisia polling 46.



Algeria’s medal haul is made up of 21 gold medals, 23 bronze and 33 silver medals. Tunisia have seven gold medals, 18 bronze and 21 silver.



It is worth noting that despite the significant difference in their medals accumulation, Algeria (81 medals) ranks lower than Nigeria (55) because Nigeria has won a gold medal. Per competition rules, gold medals take precedence over silver and bronze.



Host country Ghana are 14th on the log with just five medals so far. Ghana’s athletes have so far won 1 gold medal, 3 silver 1 bronze.

At the bottom of the medal table are Djibouti, Guinea Bissau and Rwanda who have won a bronze medal each.



Meanwhile, the Games continue on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with competitions in beach volleyball, cycling, football, handball, judo, indoor volleyball, weightlifting and pickball.



Some of the venues to catch these games are Laboma Beach Resort, Elmina Stadium, and Borteyman Sports Centre, amongst others.



