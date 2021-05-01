Eleven Wonders comes from behind to beat Aduana Stars

Eleven Wonders players

Eleven Wonders FC returned to winning ways on Saturday coming from behind to beat Aduana Stars in a regional derby at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Wonders ended their four-match winless with a 2-1 victory which cushions them in the relegation dogfight.



Experienced goalkeeper Michael Abu retained his position in the starting lineup of Wonders.



Veteran forward Alex Asamoah was handed his first start since his return to the club.



On the other hand, Massawudu Inusah replaced experienced Joseph Addo in the goalposts for Aduana Stars following an injury to the latter in last week's game.



Derrick Afeson and Nana Kow Andam were also given starts by coach Asare Bediako to face Wonders.

Aduana got their noses in front in the 12th minute through their captain for the Bright Adjei with a fine finish.



Wonders levelled the score ten minutes later when Mohammed Tetteh Nortey scored from the spot following a penalty decision against Sam Adams who committed a foul inside the box.



The hosts got the much-needed match-winner in the 86th minute through striker Samuel Boakye.



The win has taken Wonders out of the relegation zone as they move up on the league standings to the 14th position with 25 points.



Wonders will travel to Obuasi to take on AshantiGold in their next match whereas Aduana will host Berekum Chelsea in another crucial regional derby next week.