Eleven local players named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Black Stars players

Eleven local players have earned call-ups in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The call-ups are in conformity with tournament regulations, come 24 days before the AFCON competition kicks off.



Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC contribute significantly to the squad with five players: Jonathan Soawah, Fatawu Hamidu, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Kyei, and goalkeeper Felix Kyei.



Great Olympics is represented by the duo of Benjamin Asare and Emmanuel Antwi, while Dreams FC’s John Antwi and Godfred Atuahene secure their positions.



Other home-based players featured in the squad include Raazak Simpson of Nations FC and Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko.



Notably, Thomas Partey, currently in the recovery phase from an injury, is included in the list, alongside Tariq Lamptey and Kamaldeen Sulemana, both nursing injuries.

24-year-old Brandon Thomas-Asante who plays for West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship, has also been handed his first call-up to the national team.



Teams have the option to register a final squad of 27 players, allowing for an increase of four players from the initial 23 in previous tournaments.



Ghana is in Group B of the 2023 AFCON with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



JNA/MA