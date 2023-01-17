0
Menu
Sports

Elisha Owusu signs for Auxerre from Gent

Elisha Owusu Move Ghana midfielder, Elisha Owusu

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Elisha Owusu has completed a move to French Ligue 1 side, AJ Auxerre.

The Black Stars midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the French Ligue and was officially unveiled by the club on Monday, January 16.

“A new international joins the ranks of Auxerre! AJA is pleased to announce the signing of Elisha Owusu for two and a half years. The defensive midfielder, who will wear number 42, arrives from La Gantoise (Belgium), the club in which he has been playing since 2019.

“Born in Montreuil and trained at Olympique Lyonnais, Owusu then wore the colors of FC Sochaux-Montbéliard in 2018-2019, before joining La Gantoise, where he established himself as one of the best recoverers in the Jupiler League and with whom he played more than thirty European matches. Thanks to his excellent performances, he was retained in Ghana's list for the last World Cup in Qatar, like Gideon Mensah, his now-new club teammate.

“WELCOME TO AUXERRE ELISHA,” an official club statement from AJ Auxerre said.

Elisha Owusu at his new club will play alongside Black Stars teammate Gideon Mensah.

After sealing the move, Elisha Owusu had time to interact with officials of the club where he was seen with a big smile.

Sources report that the midfielder from KAA Gent is elated with his transfer and geared up to help the club in the ongoing French Ligue 1 season to ensure the club avoids relegation.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation