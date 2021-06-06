Elmina Sharks’ survival dreams dealt massive blow at the theater of Dreams

Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Elmina Sharks could not arrest their underwhelming performances and results in recent weeks, after they were defeated 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.
The Central region based side had lost three of their last five games heading into this weekend’s fixture and needed a good result to stay out of the drop zone.
That would not happen as Dreams FC brushed them aside on Sunday afternoon.
Massaudu Abdullah (24th minute) and Agyenim Boateng (56th minute) were the goal scorers as Dreams FC handed Sharks their 4h defeat in 6 games.
While Elmina Sharks have now dropped into the relegation zone, Dreams FC have now leapfrogged WAFA and are temporarily into the top four.
