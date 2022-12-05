2
Elvis Manu on target for Botev against Slavia in Bulgarian Cup

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu was on target for Botev in their 2-1 defeat to Slavia in the round of 16 of the Bulgarian Cup competition.

The Botevists playing away started the game very well. Elvis Manu scored the game's first goal in the 16th minute, but Chris Dobrev equalized immediately after on the counterattack.

Nguyen's mid-range goal made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Hankic stopped a penalty in the 72nd minute, and just before the game ended, Baroan's score was called back for offside.

Botev's next game will be against CSKA Sofia, the match will take place on the 11th of February. Botev is currently 10th on the league log with 19 points after 18 games.

Elvis Manu has made 14 appearances in the Bulgarian top flight this season. He has scored seven goals in the Bulgarian league.

The former Ludogorets attacker joined Botev during the summer transfers window on a free transfer from Wisla Krakow.

