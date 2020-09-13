Sports News

Elvis Manu scores first goal for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in comeback win

Elvis Manujoined Ludogorets this Summer

Striker Elvis Manu scored his first goal for Ludogorets on Saturday, 12 September 2020, as they beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3-1 at home in the Bulgarian league.

The Dutch-born found the back of the net in the 81st minute to wrap up the scores at the Huvepharma Arena (Razgrad).



Manu was making his fifth appearance for the club he joined this summer.

It was Lokomotiv Plovdin who drew first blood through Birsent Karagaren on 52 minutes.



The victory ensured Ludogorets remained top of the table with 12 points from five matches; one more than second-placed CSKA Sofia.

