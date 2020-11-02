Elvis Sakyi sent off in Maccabi Petah Tikva home win

Ghanaian player, Elvis Sakyi

Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi was shown the red card when Maccabi Petah Tikva saw off Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.

Petah Tikva with 10-men still managed to record a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the HaMoshava stadium.



Sakyi was sent off in the 30th following a bad tackle on an opponent.

Petah Tikva are currently topping the Israeli top division league standings after four games having amassed 9 points.



Sakyi who joined from Maltese side Senglea Athletics this summer has played all matches so far in the season.