Emmanuel Akwa-Dei Agyemang joins Italian club ASD Fanfulla

Emmanuel Akwa-Dei Agyemang (R) was previously at Bangor City

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Akwa-Dei Agyemang has completed a move to Italian side ASD Fanfulla, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Agyemang is returning to Italy after spending last season in Wales playing for Bangor City.



The 22-year-old left-winger moved to the Walsh Premier League in July 2019 from Italian club Novara Calcio.



Agyemang previously played for Mosta FC in the Malta Premier League from January to June 2018.

"I saw a really united group, something they always told me and I immediately noticed. On Sunday's match, surely we could have won, the team has a lot of quality. I hope that the good comeback, however, can be a starting point to continue our run-up," Agyemang said after sealing the move.



"On my position on the pitch, I am ready to take the field where the coach will employ me. There is no difference, I am ready to give 200% in any position. Also on Sunday, if the coach wants, I am ready to go down the pitch and give my contribution.



"I had other offers but my agent and I chose this square because of the seriousness of the company that of the director Luce. I can't wait to return this confidence on the pitch."