Emmanuel Gyasi is an important player for us – Spezia manager insists

Midfielder, Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia manager, Leonardo Semplici has jumped to the defense of Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Gyasi after recent criticism of the player.

There was a confrontation between the player and fans of the club over the past weekend after the team’s defeat to AC Monza.



Fans were not happy with the entire performance of the team and particularly accused Emmanuel Gyasi of lack of effort.



Speaking at a press conference, Spezia coach Leonardo Semplici said regardless of what happened the winger is an important player for the team.

“He is an important player for us, he is the captain, he has made a hundred appearances in Serie A for Spezia and has more belonging and feels the moment more. We all have positive and less positive moments, but his attachment and his show of respect for the colors made it.



“It's unfair to criticize him more than the time has come, but we understand the fans who care about us and have been close to us. There was a very positive confrontation after the match, they made us understand the closeness after the match and it is crucial for salvation,” coach Leonardo Semplici.



Emmanuel Gyasi, 29, was on target on Wednesday night when Spezia suffered a 3-2 defeat to Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.