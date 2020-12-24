Emmanuel Gyasi provides assist as Spezia suffer slim home defeat to Genoa

Emmanuel Gyasi, Ghanaian footballer

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi provided an assist during Spezia Calcio’s 2-1 defeat against Genoa in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday.

Spezia showed a desire to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their last five games.



French striker M’bala Nzola latched onto a pass from Emmanuel Gyasi to hand Spezia the initiative in the 10th minute.



Spezia’s lead, however, lasted for only six minutes after Mattia Destro rifled home the equalizer.

Domineco Criscito was the hero for his side following his 73rd-minute penalty strike.



Gyasi played the entire duration of the match.



He has netted one goal and registered 4 assists in 14 league matches.