Emmanuel Gyasi scores as Spezia share spoils with Atalanta

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi was on the scoresheet on Wednesday afternoon as Spezia Calcio drew 2-2 with Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

The highly-rated forward started for his club today when the team hosted the Round 16 opponent of the Italian top-flight league.

Just eight minutes into the first half, the attacker was presented with a good chance when he was teed up by M’Bala Nzola.

Emmanuel Gyasi made no mistake from close range and scored to shoot Spezia Calcio into the lead.

Although Atalanta would dominate the game after conceding the first goal, the team could not find the back of the net of the home team.

In the 31st minute, M’Bala Nzola made the visitors pay for their poor form in front of goal as the striker equalized to double the lead for Spezia Calcio.

While Emmanuel Gyasi and his teammates looked in control at the break, second-half goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Mario Pasalic propelled Atalanta to come from behind to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

The Ghana winger lasted the entire duration of today’s contest.

