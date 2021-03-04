Emmanuel Lomotey scores to earn point for Amiens SC in draw against Auxerre

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey scored on Tuesday evening to save his SC Amiens side from suffering defeat at the hands of AJ Auxerre in the French Ligue 2.

Lomotey earned a starting role to play in the defense of the home team on Matchday 28 encounter at the Stade de la Licorne.



As a result of a slow start from the entire Amiens team, they trailed after just 12 minutes when Mickaël Le Bihan scored with a good effort to shoot AJ Auxerre into a deserved lead.



Recovering from that goal to slowly get into the game, Amiens SC soon had the upper hand and made sure they made it count before the break.

In the 29th minute, Ghana’s Emmanuel Lomotey scored with an assist from Adama Diakhaby to restore parity for the hosts.



Going on to excel in the second half, Emmanuel Lomotey and his compatriot Nicholas Opoku helped Amiens to draw 1-1 at the end of the game.