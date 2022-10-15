0
Emmanuel Lomotey thanks Malmo teammates for support after red card incident in Europa League

Lomotey.jpeg Midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Lomotey has expressed his appreciation to his Malmo FF teammates for giving him support after his red card incident.

On Thursday, the midfielder made a substitute appearance for the Swedish club in the Europa League match against Union Berlin.

Just ten minutes after his introduction in the second half, Emmanuel Lomotey picked a second yellow card and was sent off.

Speaking after the game, the Ghana player apologised and said he is disappointed because he let the team down.

“I feel disappointed,” Emmanuel Lomotey stressed after the game.

According to him, his teammates have been very helpful because they have been supportive since the incident.

“My teammates have been really, really nice. I think everyone comforted me and told me to keep my chin up. Such things happen, I have to move on and look up,” Lomotey added.

The former Black Stars regular is keen on working hard to ensure he gets to play regularly for the Swedish club.

