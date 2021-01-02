Emmanuel Lomotey unsatisfied with Amiens’ position in Ligue II

Emmanuel Lomotey plays for Amiens

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey is not happy with Amiens’ position in the French Ligue II.

According to the ex-Dreams FC midfielder, the club should be competing against the best in the Division.



Amiens currently lie tenth on the table after 15 games in the league.



“We should be competing with the best teams in the championship because we are better than ninth place. We can and must do better. We are not satisfied and we work to be higher,” said the Ghanaian midfielder.

“We have to score more goals because if you don't score you can't win matches. Defensively, we're doing our best and we have to score more and improve on the creation of chances. If we score more, we will win more matches. I think we have good offensive players who can score more. We have players capable of scoring at any point in the game so I think we are armed.



On a personal level, the midfielder is also unhappy with his performances for the club after spells on the sidelines with injuries.



“So far my season has not been good but it is only the beginning. I know there is room to do better, I will improve day by day. I know I can do better so I'm not happy with my performance. I will continue to work to improve myself. I also want to score! I almost did it against Valenciennes on the eve of my birthday, and I know I will do it in the future. Scoring for Amiens would be great.”