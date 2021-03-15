Emmanuel Ntim ruled out for several weeks with knee injury

Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Ntim

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim will be out on the sidelines for several weeks after suffering a knee injury his coach Olivier Guegan has confirmed.

The Valenciennes coach is worried about the situation of his two players including the Ghanaian.



Emmanuel Ntim is suffering from a sprained knee whilst Moussa Guel also picked up a knee problem.



“The grounds are not great,” Olivier Guégan said in an interview this week.



Emmanuel Ntim will need more time on the sidelines to recuperate.

He has made 22 appearances for Valenciennes, scored two goals and made one assist in the ongoing campaign.



Valenciennes lost 3-0 to Rodez on Saturday in the French Ligue II on Saturday



Valenciennes is placed 10th on the league table with 36 points.