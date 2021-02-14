Emmanuel Toku's debut for Botev Plovdiv ends in defeat

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Toku had his debut game for Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv end in defeat against Arda on Friday

The former Cheetah FC player joined the club on loan from Danish side Fremad Amager in the just ended January transfer window.



Toku was named in the team starting lineup for the game and enjoyed 74 minutes of action before being substituted.



Botev Plovdiv lost the game at home to Arda by 2-0 with goals from Juninho



Toku impressed heavily at former side Fremad Amager in the first round of the season and will be hoping to translate that at his new club.

He has joined the Bulgarian top-flight side on loan until the end of the season.







