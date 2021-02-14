Emmanuel Toku's debut for Botev Plovdiv ends in defeat 

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Toku had his debut game for Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv end in defeat against Arda on Friday
The former Cheetah FC player joined the club on loan from Danish side Fremad Amager in the just ended January transfer window.
Toku was named in the team starting lineup for the game and enjoyed 74 minutes of action before being substituted.
Botev Plovdiv lost the game at home to Arda by 2-0 with goals from Juninho
Toku impressed heavily at former side Fremad Amager in the first round of the season and will be hoping to translate that at his new club.
He has joined the Bulgarian top-flight side on loan until the end of the season.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Yaw Yeboah scores fourth league goal of the season to rescue Wisla from defeat
- Mohammed Salisu reveals immediate Southampton target after debut
- Tony Baffoe, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane remember Sam Arday on fourth death anniversary
- Daniel Amartey starts for Leicester against Liverpool
- Daniel Amartey impresses as Leicester City tame Liverpool
- Read all related articles