Enoch Adu joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Kofi Adu has joined Swedish outfit Mjällby AIF.

Adu has moved to the Strandvallen on a one-year contract.



The 30-year-old joined the Yellow and Blacks as a free agent after failing to earn a new deal at AIK.

Adu is expected to use his vast experience to help the side to a top-four place finish in the Allsvenskan next season.



He played a total of 77 games and scored 1 goal during his two-year stay at AIK.