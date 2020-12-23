Ernest Asante nets brace in Omonia Nicosia's victory over Anorthosis in Cyprus

Ernest Asante netted a brace in the win over Anorthosis

Ghana forward Ernest Asante continued with his fine form in Cyprus as he netted twice in Omonia Nicosia's 3-0 victory over Anorthosis on Tuesday night.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward opened the scoring after just five minutes following a quick offensive display by the home side Omonia Nicosia.



Fotis Papoulis doubled the lead in the 27th minute as the hosts went into the break with a two-goal lead.



Asante completed the win with his second strike three minutes into the second half.

He was replaced in the 65th by Eric Bautheac after he picked a caution before half time.



The 32-year-old has now scored four goals in 13 Cyprus topflight games and has a goal in the Europa League to his credit.