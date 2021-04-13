Ernest Asante suffers horrible injury, ruled out between 6-8 months

Ernest Asante's season at Cypriot AC Omonoia Nicosia is over after he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injury.
The 32-year-old will undergo surgery and stay in the treatment for a long spell after the horrific setback.
The Ghana international joined the Cypriot champions as a free agent in August 2020.
Prior to that, he spent the second half of last season at United Arab Emirates side Fujairah SC but was released last summer.
The club has announced he will stay out for between 6-8 months with an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.
Asante has scored eight goals in 30 matches so far for the side.
The Ghanaian attained cult status in Scandinavia with the likes of Stabaek, IK Start, and FC Nordsjaelland but things didn’t work out for him in the Arabian lands where he featured for the likes of Al Jazeera, Al Hazm, and Fujairah SC.
Ρήξη πρόσθιου χιαστού και μηνίσκου έχει υποστεί ο Ερνέστ Ασάντε και εκτιμάται ότι θα παραμείνει εκτός αγωνιστικής δράσης για περίοδο 6-8 μηνών.— OMONOIA FC (@OMONOIAfootball) April 12, 2021
Η κατάσταση του Λοΐζου Λοΐζου, που αποκόμισε τραυματισμό στο παιχνίδι με τον Ολυμπιακό, θα αξιολογείται καθημερινά. pic.twitter.com/34B921W0S5
