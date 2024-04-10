Ernest Poku scores for Jong AZ against FC Emmen

Poku started the game and played the full 90 minutes

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku scored a crucial goal in Jong AZ Alkmaar's 3-2 win against FC Emmen in a thrilling encounter at the AFAS Training Complex.

Poku, who started the game and played the full 90 minutes, demonstrated his class and potential with a well-taken goal in the 71st minute. Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Jayden Addai played 85 minutes for AZ.



The game started with Ro-Zangelo Daal giving Jong AZ the lead in the 25th minute with a right-footed shot from outside the box. However, FC Emmen fought back with goals from Patrick Brouwer in the 40th minute and Maikel Kieftenbeld in the 44th minute to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Jong AZ refused to give up and were rewarded for their efforts when Dave Kwakman equalized in the 58th minute with a right-footed shot from outside the box. Poku then scored the winning goal in the 71st minute, showing great composure to finish from the center of the box.



The win sees Jong AZ improve their head-to-head record against FC Emmen to three wins, three losses, and one draw.