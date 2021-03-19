Essien relieves his experience with Carlo Ancelotti during their stay at Stamford Bridge

Michael Essien and his former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has lauded Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after their two-year working relationship at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti, who succeeded interim manager Guus Hiddink in 2009, led the Blues to win the Premier League title and FA Cup in his first season.



The 61-year-old returned to England in December 2019 and he has got Everton competing for a place in Europe this campaign as they sit seventh in the Premier League table after 28 matches played thus far.



"If you have worked with Carlo, anywhere he goes, if he calls you, you cannot say no, because of the manager and person he is," Essien said on an Everton podcast.



"I was not surprised James went to Everton and he has been fantastic."



"Carlo gave me freedom on the pitch – he knew I had the energy to go forward and back into my position. Our football was flowing, it was very good for the team and I had the license to bomb forwards and get a few goals."

"When you are on the pitch, all you want to do is play for him."



"Carlo is like a father figure, he brought confidence into our game and his way of managing was second-to-none," Essien continued.



"He always talked to me [during rehabilitation] and encouraged me to keep working hard. He knew my character and I always saw him in the morning with a big smile… and I came back stronger."



"Carlo is different, he makes everyone feel part of the squad. He has time for everyone... and was very positive in his way of managing."