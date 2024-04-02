Even Chairman Rawlings handed over - Coach Opeele 'blasts' Bryan Acheampong

Coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has cautioned against recent statements by the agriculture minister that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition because the NPP will retain power.

The comment, made at the recent Kwahu Easter festivities, is the second consecutive year that Acheampong has said this, despite the backlash from last year.



For Opeele, a sympathizer of the NPP's flagbearer and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, such comments are not healthy for Ghana's democracy.



He cited the instance of the late Jerry John Rawlings, who, despite being in power for two decades, handed over power in 2000 after the NDC lost power.



His post on X read: "This continuous statement of we won't hand power over to the NDC has to stop ooo. Even Chairman Rawlings handed over power after 19 years. Let's respect our democracy and the will of the people. It's an UNHEALTHY JOKE. PLEASE STOP IT."



Through its National Youth Organizer, the NDC has called Acheampong's bluff on the comments.

The 2024 election is expected to be a closely fought contest between the NPP and NDC, with former president John Dramani Mahama leading the latter.





