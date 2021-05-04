'Every child must learn from Cristiano Ronaldo' – Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has urged young and aspiring footballers to learn from five-time world footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old Italian-born Ghanaian international has often made it public that the Portuguese player has been an inspiration for him.



According to him, Ronaldo has been very successful in his career but his desire to still play at the highest level and win trophies is something that young footballers should emulate.



"Cristiano Ronaldo has won everything and still has the same determination: he is an example every child, who wants to become a football player, should follow."

"This year we faced each other on the pitch, we talked and we swapped shirts: I would normally see him on TV and all of a sudden, he was there, standing in front of me. It was an incredible emotion, I can't even explain it,” he told the BBC in an interview.



Emmanuel Gyasi has faced Ronaldo twice in Spezia's home and away games against Juventus in the ongoing 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season.