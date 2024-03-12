Everyone applauding Ghana for spectacular games so far - Sports minister

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Mustapha Ussif, the sports minister has tasked the media to report positives from the African Games currently ongoing in Ghana.

There has been reports of disorganization in certain areas of the events over the last few days.



Among others, power outage during a football game late last weekend and complaints by athletes that they had either footed their own training or were using old kits.



In a press briefing on March 11, 2024; the minister said reporting positives was key to positioning Ghana as a sports destination.



"Every international organization (and) officials that we have engaged, every one of them is applauding Ghana for a very spectacular game, so far. So, let us all embrace and come and position Ghana as the sports destination that we are all yearning to position.



"That is my appeal to the media, are there are a lot of positives that we can report, let's focus on them and report so that we can position our country, thank you," he stressed.

The opening ceremony for the 13th African Games took place on March 8, 2024, at the newly constructed University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



The Games is expected to run from March 8 through to March 23, even though some sporting disciplines had kicked off days earlier.



Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa's sporting prowess and cultural diversity.



