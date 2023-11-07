Ex-Black Stars player Agyemang Badu set to marry

Agyemang Badu and Regitta Arthur

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, is preparing to walk the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Regitta Affua Arthur.

Agyemang Badu's incoming wife, Regitta, happens to be a former banker and entrepreneur according to reports.



The forthcoming wedding has generated significant interest among fans and well-wishers, as Agyemang Badu, who enjoyed an illustrious football career, is a popular figure in Ghana and beyond.



Details about the wedding, such as the date and venue, have not yet been made public, however, football stars are expected to grace the marriage ceremony of the former football star and his girlfriend.



Agyemang Badu is known for his skilful and commanding presence on the football field and has represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He scored the final goal for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup.













JNA/EK