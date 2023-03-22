Ex-Ghana Legend warns Chris Hughton against letting outsiders influence him

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Former Ghana international and Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper, Alhaji Dodoo Ankrah, has advised new Black stars coach Chris Hughton not to allow outsiders to influence decisions he will make during his tenure as coach

According to him, Chris Hughton will only succeed if he remains truthful and focused on his course.



Chris Hughton, who was appointed in February after succeeding Otto Addo was officially unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20 as the new Black stars coach.



His first assignment will be on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ahead of Hughton’s first test as new Black Stars coach, the veteran goalkeeper, Dodoo Ankrah in an interview with Happy FM’s John Allan Green had a word of advice for Chris Hughton saying, “Chris Hughton must be on top of his job, he must be faithful, true and after all he must stick to his job as a coach and not listen to outsiders”.



Dodoo Ankrah, 89, aka “Mr. Magic Hands” was the goalkeeper for the Ghana Black Stars African Cup winning team for 1963 and 1965.



He was also the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars team that won the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was the first of Ghana’s four continental titles.