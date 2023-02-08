0
Ex-Ghana U-17 star Emmanuel Toku looking forward to Black Stars call-up

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Starlets forward, Emmanuel Toku has said he is looking forward to Black Stars call-up.

Toku asserted that he is putting in the work and is hopeful about earning a Black Stars invite in the foreseeable future.

"I cannot be specific as to this day or that day, but I'm doing my work and there are leaders who are monitoring the players. So if they feel it is the right time to call me, It won't be a problem for me," he told Oman FM.

Emmanuel Toku joined OH Leuven during the winter transfer window, ending his nearly two-year stay at Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old has played for the Ghana U-17 and Ghana-20 but is yet to earn his debut call-up for the Black Stars.

While at the youth international career, he played with Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah, who are current key components of the senior national team.

