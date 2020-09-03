Ex-Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour gets ‘special’ birthday wishes from Bayern Munich

Click for Market Deals →
German giants Bayern Munich has joined the Confederation of African Football(CAF) to celebrate the 44th birthday celebration of their former hero, Samuel Osei Kuffour.
Samuel Osei Kuffour made his mark in the game during his playing days with the Bavarian giants.
The former Ghana international represented the club for over a decade, winning a total of 14 honours, and playing in nearly 250 official matches.
On his 44th birthday, the club posted on their Twitter page: “A treble celebration today."
He featured in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments with the Black Stars.
Samuel Osei Kuffour was also part of the historic Ghana squad that played at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.
The former King Faisal Babes player played for the various junior national teams of Ghana before moving to Europe to continue his career.
A treble celebration today ????— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE ???? (@FCBayernEN) September 3, 2020
Happy 44th Birthday, Sammy #Kuffour! ????#MiaSanMia ????? #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/3zkyjiCjw2
