Ex-Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey gets scholarship to learn and play in the UK

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abel Manomey, a former Dreams FC and Great Olympics forward, has been awarded a scholarship to further his studies in Scotland, United Kingdom.

The player, who is determined to climb the academic ladder, is returning to school to further his education with a Masters of Philosophy in Sports Studies at the University of Stirling.

The former Kotoku Royals player will have the privilege of combining his academics with football.

As part of his scholarship, Abel Manomey will play for the University of Stirling’s football team.

Abel Manomey is currently waiting to obtain his international transfer certificate (ITC) from the Ghana Football Association to complete his registration with the Scottish Football Association.

He currently holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, which he obtained from the University of Education, Winneba.

He also has a diploma in basic education from Mount Mary College, Somanya.

