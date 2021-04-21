Ex-Hearts of Oak ace Isaac Mensah scores Puskas Award winning goal candidate

Ghana international Isaac Mensah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Isaac Mensah, has scared a potential Puskas Award-winning goal for Petro de Luanda in the Angolan top-flight on Tuesday.

Mensah scored an incredibly long-range Puskas Award-winning goal, as his lone hit helped Petro de Luanda defeat Academica Petroleos Do Lobito 1-0 in the Angolan Premier League.



The former Hearts of Oak playmaker pounced on a loose ball around the centre-arc after a poor clearance by Academica’s goalkeeper.



The 25-year-old, who is popularly known as Messi in his native country, unleashed a long-range strike after seeing the beleaguered custodian off his goal line.

His winning goal has lifted Petro de Luanda to 2nd on the Angolan top-tier standings with 31 points — two points adrift of C.D Primeiro de Agosto — but with a game in hand.



Watch the goal below:



