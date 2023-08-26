Ex-Hearts of Oak defender recounts how Muntari, Wakaso, others have been helping him

Larry Sumaila

It is always pleasant to appreciate the efforts of people who reach out to you in tough times. Most people have attested to the act of kindness which went a long way to affect their lives in positive ways.

The situation of former Hearts of Oak player Larry Sumaila is no different as the right-back disclosed the patchy moments in his life and football career and the help he had from some teammates and senior mates.



Narrating his ordeal to Radio Gold Sports, Sumaila, 28, said “I want to thank Mubarak Wakaso, We call him president, he is a president for a reason.



“I want to thank Sulley Muntari, I want to thank Abdul Aziz Tetteh and some of the Black Stars players. I am with them all the time, training during the off-season. “Anytime I’m off-season, they just organize, I’m with them always. So, I just want to say thank you to them, I don’t know how to thank them, may Allah bless them”

"I don’t know how to thank them enough but I know being at the top there will make them proud. And Insha Allah. I will be and everybody is going to be comfortable Insha Allah. I know there are some names that I haven’t mentioned but thanks to everyone who is praying for me, who is just contributing everything in my career but with prayers and everything we shall get there, Insha Allah”, Larry Sumaila added.



Sumaila played on loan for Premier League side Samartex in the 2022/23 season, having also had a stint in Greece with PAOK.



