Ex-Prez Kufuor advises Asante Kotoko not to underestimate any team

When Asante Kotoko team visited the former President

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has asked Asante Kotoko not to underrate any club they play so they can achieve their goals.

The Porcupine Warriors noted to be one of the powerhouses in Ghana football have failed to maintain their status in both the country and Africa at large.



In recent times, the team is not recognized on the continent, having failed to make a meaningful impact in Africa inter-club competitions.



However, according to their former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Kumasi-based club can reclaim lost glory if they do not underrate their opponent.



The Porcupine Warriors prior to their game against Dreams FC called on the former President at his residence in Peduase and he observed the club is noted to be champions in the country and for that matter, any club that plays them will try to prove its wealth.



In spite of that, he has entreated the team not to underrate their opponent whenever they are playing and also maintain their standards.

He added that the team must not play minors to any team if they really want to attain greater height.



“Even at a point, the team was not performing the fear factor in the industry was still there. People think the club was born to be champions and this have made other clubs uplift their game when playing Kotoko.”



“Due to the club’s brand, other teams try to do ways and means in order to beat Kotoko and so these are some of the things that cause Kotoko’s struggle in matches.”



“As champions, when care is not taken you will take things for granted. This day’s all the clubs have improved and so when you underrate them you will get shocked. I will entreat you to maintain your standards.”



“You should not underrate any team going forward. You play premier league club just like a Division opponent.”