Experience does not guarantee success - Kwesi Nyantakyi tells GFA on search for a new Black Stars coach

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a hungry coach and not focus on experience.

The country's football governing body on Thursday, January 25 announced a five-member committee to search for a new head coach for the Black Stars.



This has become necessary following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars performed poorly at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast where the team exited at the group phase.



The GFA has charged the committee search for a manager with 15 years of coaching experience who is also a proven winner as part of the criteria.



However, Mr Nyantakyi, who is a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss speaking on GTV Sports+ said the committee must focus on appointing a manager who is hungry and ready to bring success.



According to him, even though experience is good but does not guarantee success.

"When Harve Renard came to Ghana, his boss, Claude Le Roy had been in Africa since 1988 but he went ahead to win two AFCON trophies with Zambia and Ivory Coast," Mr Nyantakyi said.



"The number of years the coach has worked does not guarantee success. I would prefer we go in for a young coach who is hungry and ready to work.



"If we don't do that, then we will bring in someone who doesn't fit into our system and I think this presents us with an opportunity but again, the number of years does not guarantee success," he added.



The five-member committee has three weeks to recommend a coach to the Executive Council.