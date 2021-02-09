‘Experienced’ Yaw Preko can help Great Olympics achieve targets – Gladson Awako

Interim Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko has been tipped to succeed at the club and help them achieve their objectives for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Black Stars winger was brought in on a temporal basis after Annor Walker bowed out due to illness.



Yaw Preko is expected to the hold the forth while Walker undergoes treatment for an ailment.



The move has so far panned out well for both Olympics and Yaw Preko as the club has continued its good start to the season.



Yaw Preko has chalked some key victories, chief among them is the win over Accra Hearts of Oak.



Captain of the club, Gladson Awako tells GhanaWeb he has been impressed by Yaw Preko’s introduction.



He said that Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram who have also come on board to help the club have a good relationship with the ailing coach and have positively impacted on the club.

“Yaw Preko is a good and experienced coach. Since he came, he has been good. They (Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram) have been friends with coach Annor and they are not doing bad at all. I believe he can do something and take us somewhere”, he said.



Awako reserved some tribute for Annor Walker who until his sick-leave was overachieving with Olympics.



Awako says his unfortunate situation has become a motivation for the players whenever they step on the field.



“His illness hit the whole club because we felt we’ve lost a huge person and his absence really affected. We lost two games after his exit, that shows how bad we took it. We just hope and pray that he recovers and joins us soon”, he said.



