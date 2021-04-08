FC Metz captain John Boye available for Lille clash after serving one game ban

Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye, has been cleared for FC Metz Ligue 1 clash against league leaders Lille on Friday night.

The FC Metz captain was red-carded in the game against AS Monaco but served his one-match ban against the same side in the French cup.



The 33-year-old is available for selection on Friday.

Manager Federic Antonetti will be counting on the experience of a strong guardsman if they are to stop Lille.



Boye who missed Ghana's double AFCON qualifiers South Africa and Sao Tome has made 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has a goal to his credit.