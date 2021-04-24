FC Metz captain John Boye calls for focus ahead of PSG showdown

FC Metz captain John Boye has implored his teammates to keep focus ahead of their French Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint Germain.
The Maroons will welcome the capital-based outfit to the Stade Saint-Symphorien today April 24, 2021.
After playing one of the best football in the first round of the season, Metz has fallen off the ladder in recent outings — failing to win any of their last games.
Ahead of their Saturday’s clash against high-flying PSG, Boye has urged his teammates to go into the game with utmost focus.
“We will have to stay focused on the game, and give 100%,” the experienced Ghanaian centre-back said.
“We all know it will be a complicated game. PSG are a very good European team. We will have to do our best. Everyone knows what Paris is capable of. We will have to stay focused on the game and give 100%. We remember the frustration of the first leg. It's part of football, but I know my team is ready for this new meeting.”
FC Metz occupies the 9th spot with 43 points from 33 games.
