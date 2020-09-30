FIFA engages GFA on clearing house regulations

Federation of International Football Association

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), is set to fully roll-out the FIFA Clearing House Regulations in January 2021.

According to the World football governing body, the ultimate aim of the policy is to centralise all payments associated with football transfers (including agents’ commissions), but in a first phase, it will be reduced to the calculation and automatic distribution to the training clubs, the amounts due as solidarity contribution and training compensation.



All claims on solidarity contribution and training compensation would be paid to a central pool at FIFA for onward distribution to the beneficial clubs and member federations.



The policy is being implemented to eliminate situations where clubs refuse to pay all claims to beneficiaries on time and also eliminate the two years forfeiture caveat hanging around clubs who do not access claims on time.



To achieve maximum benefit, clubs and member federations are to register all players through the International Transfer System and also use the Domestic Transfer System to obtain proper transfer records needed by the Clearing House to distribute claims.



It is expected of all clubs and Member Federations to collaborate with FIFA to make the implementation successful after it is approved by FIFA.

The inaugural meeting was attended by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Francis Adu, Director of Information Technology(IT) at the Association.



As Head of the IT Department of the GFA, Francis Adu will lead the implementation in Ghana while the General Secretary lead the education and orientation of all clubs in Ghana in relation to the new regime.



The FIFA Clearing House aims to improve transparency, protect player welfare, enhance contractual stability and raise professional and ethical standards.



The GFA in the coming days will provide more information to its members and stakeholders about the new regime which will go live on January 01, 2021.