FIFA features Black Sherrif in compilation of Kudus Mohammed's goals, assists, skills

Kudus Mohammed

Following his blistering performance for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ajax star, Kudus Mohammed has become one of the most talked about footballers tipped by many to take the world by storm soon.

Months after the Mundial, the official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of the 23-year-old midfielder who grabbed two goals for Ghana, becoming the team’s top scorer at the competition.



However, the video drew the attention of many Ghanaians when Black Sherif’s popular song with multiple-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie titled ‘Country Side’ was heard playing in the background.



Not only do these personalities project Ghana on the map out there, but the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.



The video spotted by GhanaWeb drew a lot of attention and excitement from viewers. Many people were thrilled to witness the Ghanaian star's remarkable skills on display on the global stage. Kudus' talent and abilities left many Ghanaians in awe as they celebrated how good he was at the World Cup.



The choice of the song added a Ghanaian vibe to the clip, which many netizens found befitting, and expressed joy at seeing their local music being recognized by an organization like FIFA.

Kudus has been in fine form, having already contributed four goals and one assist this season. This follows his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season, underlining his remarkable and potential impact at the highest level of football.



The former Right to Dream man is expected to be announced as a new player of English Premier League side West Ham United after he agreed to join the Hammers in a deal worth€45million move from Dutch side Ajax.



