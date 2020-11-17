Fabio Gama meets Maxwell Konadu, Kotoko players for the first time

Asante Kotoko new signing, Fabio Dos Santos Gama has for the first time met with head coach Maxwell Konadu and his new teammates as he begins his career with the club.

The Ghanaian giants signed the Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer in the off-season to give the team a major squad boost for the 2020/2021 football season.



On Monday, November 16, 2020, Fabio Dos Santos Gama arrived in Ghana after sorting out some documentation issues.



Subsequently, the exciting midfielder has linked up with his new Asante Kotoko teammates in Kumasi.

In a video posted on the YouTube page of the Porcupine Warriors club this evening, Fabio Gama is spotted exchanging first words with club officials including head coach Maxwell Konadu.



Watch the video below:



