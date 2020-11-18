Fabio Gama targets CAF Champions League glory with Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Fabio Gama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko new boy, Fabio Gama, has revealed part of his targets is to win the CAF Champions League with the Porcupine Warriors.

The Brazilian signed for Asante Kotoko during this season’s transfer window and despite not playing a game yet, he has said his aim is to win trophies with the Kumasi based club.



The CAF Champions League has eluded the Kumasi based club for long the last time they won it was in 1983.



Speaking in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Fabio Gama said he wants to win laurels with his new team and achieve greater heights with them.



“I’m being frank, I want to be a champion here, I didn’t come here just to play but to be a champion to win the domestic league and the CAF Champions League with Asante Kotoko,” he said.

The 28-year old then expressed fitness issues and said it will take him time to get started fully and will start with individual training before joining the team.



“I will train individually for now because I’m not 100% fit yet but as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the team.



“I can play like 15,20,30 minutes in the meantime and hope to be fit to help my teammates get a great season,” he concluded.



The Brazilian is expected to start training on Wednesday, November 17 at Adako Jaachie.