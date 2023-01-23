0
Fabregas, Scholes lead social media praise for Eddie Nketiah after brace against Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah 1 Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 23 Jan 2023

English striker of Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah has become the toast of Arsenal fans following his brace against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Eddie Nketiah was at his predatory best as he scored twice from the six-yard box to give Arsenal an important 3-2 victory over visiting Manchester United.

Nketiah restored parity for Arsenal in the 24th minute when he thumped home a delicious cross from Granit Xhaka.

The 23-year-old grabbed the all-important winner for Arsenal on the stroke of 90th minute with a flick from Martin Odegaard’s shot.

The two goals have shot up Nketiah’s goal tally to 13 in 13 matches at the Emirates Stadium. The two goals also meant that Nketiah has scored 19 goals in his 26 starts for Arsenal.

It was his fourth Premier League goal since he replaced injured Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal line up.

The Brazilian picked up an injury during the World Cup and there were concerns that Arsenal were going to drop off but Nketiah has stepped up and is delivering on the big stage for Arsenal.

His form has caught the eye of former Arsenal midfielder and captain Cesc Fabregas, who has praised him for fantastic display against Manchester United.

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has likened him to Arsenal great Ian Wright and believes that the forward will make things difficult for Gabriel Jesus when he recovers from injury.

Arsenal fans are also drooling over his performance stating among other accolades that ‘No Jesus, No problem’. They believe that Nketiah’s form will save the club from spending huge on a striker.

Below are some comments



















