Failure to replace Asamoah Gyan will cause Black Stars exit at AFCON 2021 - Expert

Ghana Black Stars line up for an AFCON qualifier

African football expert Ed Dove has predicted that the Black Stars' best finish at the Nations Cup in 2022 will be at the round of 16.

According to the writer and commentator on African football, the four-times champions have struggled to replace legendary forward Asamoah Gyan, and that could be their bane at the tournament.



Despite offering hope due to the quality of the Ayew brothers and the emergence of youngsters Mohammed Kudus, Ed Dove is not convinced by the mentality of the Black Stars.



In his special analysis on ESPN, he stated why Ghana can only reach the round of 16.



How did they qualify? Winners of Group C, playing their part in South Africa's elimination.



Previous best performance: Four-time winners... but not since 1982.

Starman: Thomas Partey



Reasons for optimism: The Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey are all potential match-winners, while young Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made an encouraging start to international football.



Reasons for concern: A natural successor to Asamoah Gyan is yet to be unearthed, while questions persist about mentality and aptitude.



Dove's prediction: Round of 16