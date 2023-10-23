Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship team-of-the-week

Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku, has been named in the English Championship team of matchday 12.

The 19-year-old together with Vestegaard were the only two Foxes players named in the team of the week for their exceptional performances.



Issahaku scored his debut goal in Leicester City's 3-1 away win over Swansea to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.



The Ghana U-23 star scored Leicester's second goal of the afternoon when his shot from inside the box went into the roof of the net.



Issahaku, who had his third consecutive start of the season, lasted 65 minutes in the match.

He had 40 touches, made three passes into the final third, completed 3 out of 5 dribbles, and won two tackles. He had a rating of 8.2 on FotMob.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 9 appearances in total since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon while being involved in two goals.





