Fatawu Issahaku named in Sky Bet Championship WhoScored team of the week

Ghanaian player, Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku has earned a spot on the Sky Bet Championship WhoScored team of the week.

Issahaku grabbed two assists in Leicester City's 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.



He was given a 9.39 rating by WhoScored.com. The youngster also completed two dribbles and made two tackles in a solid display.



Fatawu Issahaku started the game at the King Power Stadium and lasted the full 90 minutes.



Stephy Mavididi broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner from the penalty spot.



In the 40th minute, Patson Daka scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Abdul Fatawu assisted Patson Daka's goal with a through ball.

Stephy Mavididi scored again in the 52nd minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Abdul Fatawu assisted Stephy Mavididi's goal.



Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored Leicester City's fourth goal in the 55th minute. Patson Daka assisted Ndidi's goal.



Issahaku has made 16 appearances, scored two goals, and assisted three in the league.



Below is the team of week:



