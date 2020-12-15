Fatawu Safiu’s last penalty strike secures Swedish Allsvenskan promotion for Trelleborgs FF

Ghanaian striker Fatawu Safiu

Ghanaian striker Fatawu Safiu was the hero for Trelleborgs FF as his last penalty goal secured the club a Swedish Allsvenskan promotion.

Trelleborgs went into the match against Brommapojkarna at Vångavallen with a 1-1 result from the first leg.



The Blues started the game brilliantly, getting their tails up in the 27th minute through Mattias Håkansson after he was nicely set up by Oscar Johansson.



But Brommapojkarna fought back to restore parity courtesy Alexander Nilsson with curiously the last kick of the game.



The result sent the game into extra time but both sides failed to record a win and therefore it went down to the wire.



The shootout was cagey as the two teams exhibited calmness to peg each other.

However, Trelleborgs were handed a huge advantage to pick the sole ticket after Gustav Sandberg-Magnusson missed Brommapojkarna‘s third kick.



Fatawu stepped up to hit a glorious penalty to secure a promotion for the Blue and White lads.



The 26-year-old netted 6 goals and provided 2 assists in 28 matches for the club at the just ended season.



He becomes the third Ghanaian to help his side qualify for the Swedish top-flight after Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye played instrumental roles in Halmstads BK‘s promotion.