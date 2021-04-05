Female badminton players call for government support

File photo: Badminton

Rabiatu Ofoli and Prospera Nantuo, winners of the 2021 National Badminton Doubles Under-35 Tournament have called on the government to give equal attention to the sport just as football.

The pair said the sport was capable of producing players for international competitions for Ghana, but the absence of support from the government was affecting their progress.



“The Minister of Youth and Sports should also come to our aid, and give equal attention to Badminton because it is a sport practiced and loved by many.



“They should give us equal attention as they do to football and the Black Stars, and we shall win laurels for the nation,” they added.



“We just competed in and won the National Badminton U-35 Tournament. We hope to practice more to do our best in the next tournament.



“It was a marvelous performance despite challenges, we put up our best and emerged winners at the end of the day,” they said.

“We didn't get to train as a pair because Rabiatu was in school writing her exams, but with the right communication and combination we excelled,” they added.



According to the duo, Ghanaians should expect something better from them in the near future.



They called on young ladies who are interested in playing Badminton to join them.



“We are urging all young girls interested in playing Badminton to join us. Badminton is a nice game, and it keeps you fit all the time, because of the movement”, they added.