Fit-again Medeama striker Amed Toure available against WAFA

Medeama striker Amed Toure

Medeama striker Amed Toure is available for selection ahead of the Ghana Premier League match against West African Football Academy on Wednesday.

The Ivorian-born striker missed the side's 0-0 draw at Liberty Professionals due to a minor calf injury.



The former Asante Kotoko striker is now available for selection after recovering from the setback.

Medeama host the impressive away travellers WAFA in a must-win game at the Akoon park.