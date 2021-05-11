Fit-again Medeama striker Amed Toure available against WAFA

Tue, 11 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Medeama striker Amed Toure is available for selection ahead of the Ghana Premier League match against West African Football Academy on Wednesday.
The Ivorian-born striker missed the side's 0-0 draw at Liberty Professionals due to a minor calf injury.
The former Asante Kotoko striker is now available for selection after recovering from the setback.
Medeama host the impressive away travellers WAFA in a must-win game at the Akoon park.
